Sikh man faces probe for thrashing robber

New York: A Sikh man is among two convenience store workers in the US being probed for “assaulting” a suspected thief who tried to rob the shop recently, the video of which has gone viral. The Stockton police said they are investigating the assault of the 7-Eleven robbery suspect.The thief is believed to have robbed the store two other times within 24 hours, a media report mentioned quoting Stockton police. PTI

London: Fines imposed on employers and landlords who allow illegal migrants to work or rent from them are to be tripled from early next year, the UK government announced on Monday. The UK Home Office said the penalty for employers will be raised to GBP 45,000 and GBP 60,000 per illegal worker for first and second breaches. For landlords, the fines will increase to GBP 5,000 per lodger and GBP 10,000 per occupier for the first breach. PTI

Male: Maldives incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and seven other candidates have registered to run in the Maldives' presidential elections next month, the island archipelago's fourth since becoming a multiparty democracy in 2008. Solih is expected to face stiff competition after democracy campaigner and ex-President Mohamed Nasheed split off from the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party. Agencies

