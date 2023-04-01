Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

IANS
Peshawar, April 1
A Sikh shopkeeper was killed by an unknown assailant in the Garhi Ata Mohammad area on the outskirts of Peshawar in Pakistan, the police said, according to media reports.
The police said an unidentified motorcyclist opened indiscriminate fire on Dyal Singh (35), killing him on the spot.
"The assailant parked his motorcycle outside Singh's shop and fire two shots from a pistol," Malik Habib, SP Saddar, told Dawn, adding that Singh received bullets in his head and chest, Dawn reported.
Habib said the deceased was originally from Tirah valley in Khyber district, but had migrated to Peshawar and was living in Mohallah Jogan Shah.
A statement issued by the city police said SSP (Operations) Haroon-ur-Rasheed met Singh's relatives and informed them that CCTV footage has been obtained and a probe has been launched into the incident.
On May 15, 2022, two Sikh community members were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the jurisdiction of Sarband police station on the outskirts of the provincial capital.
The victims— Ranjeet Singh (38) and Guljeet Singh (42)— owned spice shops in Battathal Bazaar, Dawn reported.
