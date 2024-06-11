 Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers of turbulence-hit SQ321 flight : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers of turbulence-hit SQ321 flight

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers of turbulence-hit SQ321 flight

It covers the medical expenses of injured passengers

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers of turbulence-hit SQ321 flight

The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand. Reuters Photo



PTI

Singapore, June 11

Singapore Airlines, on Tuesday, offered monetary compensation and a full refund of the airfare to the 211 passengers onboard the flag carrier’s turbulence-hit London to Singapore flight last month, which led to the death of one passenger and injured many others.

On May 21, Flight SQ321 en route from London to Singapore encountered extreme turbulence. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying 211 passengers and a crew of 18 when it made an emergency landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Passengers and crew were thrown up to the plane’s ceiling before falling back down, leading to the death of one man and injuries to dozens of others.

In a statement, the SIA said compensation offers were sent to passengers on Monday.

Those who sustained “minor injuries” from the incident were offered USD 10,000 (SGD 13,500) in compensation.

“For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so,” the statement said.

“Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance are offered an advance payment of USD 25,000 to address their immediate needs,” the SIA said.

“This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive,” it added.

A full refund of the airfare will be offered to all passengers of Flight SQ321, including those who did not suffer any injuries.

They would also receive delay compensation under the European Union or United Kingdom regulations, the SIA said.

Among those aboard, 56 passengers were from Australia, three from India, two from Canada, one from Germany, two Indonesians, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, five from the Philippines, 41 Singaporeans, one South Korean, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom, and four from the US.

No mention of compensation for the 18 crew members on board Flight SQ321 was made by SIA, according to a Channel News Asia report. Singapore’s national carrier said it also provided all passengers with SGD 1,000 each upon departure from Bangkok to meet their immediate expenses.

It added that it covered the medical expenses of injured passengers and arranged for their family members to fly up to Bangkok when requested.

“SIA remains committed to supporting the affected passengers who were on board SQ321,” it said.

“All affected passengers should have received their offers of compensation via email, along with information on how they may proceed with their claims,” it added.

British passenger Geoff Kitchen, 73, died on board, likely because of a heart attack, while others suffered brain and spinal cord injuries.

A 52-year-old Australian dancer was left paralysed from the chest down due to severe spine injuries suffered on the flight.

Kerry Jordan suffered a break in her spine at the C7-T1 segment, which joins the neck with the upper back, reported the Adelaide-based newspaper The Advertiser.

She also suffered a brain bleed, fractures of the C1 and C2 vertebrae at the top of the spine, and fractured ribs.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

2
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

3
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

4
India

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slap row reflects anger among farmers: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

7
India

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

8
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

9
Punjab

Let’s see how Ravneet Bittu will tackle farm issues, says Partap Singh Bajwa

10
India

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

'Sanctity of NEET-UG exam affected, need answers': Supreme Court seeks NTA’s response to paper leak allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling for a...

Jammu and Kashmir bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning

J-K bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning

Security forces sound high alert in Jammu and Rajouri distri...

Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

The four big frontline portfolios stay the same -- Amit Shah...

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the secon...

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

In a press conference here, Atishi alleges that the Haryana ...


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Man climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh, demands meeting with Punjab CM over land dispute

Man climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh, demands meeting with Punjab CM over land dispute

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email ‘just for fun’

Haryana CM informed water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G Saxena

‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti found on park wall in Delhi, FIR registered

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest