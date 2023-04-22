Singapore artistes hold 12-day Indian art festival

Singapore: Nearly 100 local artistes are staging various art forms, including Carnatic and Hindustani Music, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Odissi, at an art festival being organised by the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS). “The Festival of Arts showcases how artists can experiment, push borders and expand horizons and yet be entertaining, pure and soulful,” said Puneet Pushkarna, Chairman of performances and external relations at SIFAS. PTI
Call for naming Sydney suburb ‘Little India’
Melbourne: Members of the Indian community of a western Sydney suburb have renewed calls to name their area as ‘Little India’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Australia next month, according to a media report. Indian businesses in Harris Park refer to the cluster of various Indian restaurants, and retail shops as ‘Little India’ believing that making the sobriquet official would boost the area’s appeal to tourists, reported ABC News.
