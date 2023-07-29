Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years

Kuala Lumpur, July 28

Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. Activists said another execution is planned next week.

Saridewi Djamani, 45, was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking about 31 grams (1 ounce) of diamorphine, or pure heroin, the Central Narcotics Bureau said. It said the amount was “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week”. Singapore’s laws mandate the death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking over 15 grams of heroin. — AP