Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore: Singaporeans may soon be able to consume insects, with the Singapore Food Agency seeking feedback from the food and animal feed industry to allow insects for human consumption and as livestock feed. The changes in regulation can allow people to consume crickets, beetles, moths and bees, a newspaper report stated on Sunday. These can be consumed directly or made into items such as fried insect snacks or protein bars, the report said. pti
Nepal’s veteran historian Satyamohan Joshi dies at 103
Kathmandu: The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of Nepali historian Satyamohan Joshi who died at 103. The veteran historian, honoured as Shatabdi Purush, passed away this morning, according to the hospital where he was under treatment. He was was diagnosed with pneumonia, dengue and heart problems. Joshi, born in 1919 in Lalitpur, has won Nepal’s top literary honour Madan Puraskar thrice.
