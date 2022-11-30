Singapore repeals ban on gay sex

PTI

Singapore: Singapore’s parliament on Tuesday decriminalised sex between men, but, in a blow to the LGBT community, also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges that in other countries have led to the legalisation of same-sex marriage. The moves come as other parts of Asia, are recognising more rights for LGBTQ community. Reuters

In a first, Christians’ count dips in England

London: The number of people living in England and Wales identifying as Christian has fallen below half the population for the first time, while those identifying as Muslim or Hindu have registered a small rise, according to the latest census figures released the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday. PTI

Ahmadi graves in Pakistan desecrated

Lahore: Several graves belonging to Ahmadis have been allegedly desecrated by religious extremists in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a spokesman for the minority community said on Tuesday. Jamaat Ahmadiya Pakistan official Amir Mahmood said that the tombstones of the graves were desecrated in Hafizabad district.