Singapore repeals ban on gay sex

Singapore: Singapore’s parliament on Tuesday decriminalised sex between men, but, in a blow to the LGBT community, also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges that in other countries have led to the legalisation of same-sex marriage. The moves come as other parts of Asia, are recognising more rights for LGBTQ community. Reuters
In a first, Christians’ count dips in England
London: The number of people living in England and Wales identifying as Christian has fallen below half the population for the first time, while those identifying as Muslim or Hindu have registered a small rise, according to the latest census figures released the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday. PTI
Ahmadi graves in Pakistan desecrated
Lahore: Several graves belonging to Ahmadis have been allegedly desecrated by religious extremists in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a spokesman for the minority community said on Tuesday. Jamaat Ahmadiya Pakistan official Amir Mahmood said that the tombstones of the graves were desecrated in Hafizabad district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Had no inkling that body parts were kept in house, says Aaftab Poonawala's 'new girlfriend'
The girl had visited Aaftab’s flat twice in the month of Oct...
Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur
It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine