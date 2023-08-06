Singer’s Indian painting unveiled for UK exhibition

London: An Indian miniature painting dating back to the 16th century is among over 1,400 lots unveiled for a new exhibition-cum-sale of British singer-songwriter Freddie Mercury's treasured belongings by Sotheby's auction house in London. The Mughal folio from an ‘Akbarnama' depicting a prince on horseback with his entourage is priced between GBP 30,000 and 50,000 and is said to be reflective of the flamboyant artist's Indian Parsi ancestry. Born Farrokh Bulsara, the rock star spent a significant period of his childhood in Mumbai. PTI

At Portugal’s Fatima shrine, Pope skips key address

Fatima: Pope Francis visited the revered Catholic Shrine of Fatima in Portugal on Saturday, praying the rosary for world peace with about 2,00,000 people at the site where the Church says the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children in 1917. The 86-year-old pope skipped reading a speech that was on the programme of his two-hour visit to the world-famous shrine north of Lisbon, and which was expected to have been the centrepiece of the day. Reuters

