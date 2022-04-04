Six dead, 10 hurt in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento (US), April 3

The California police said six persons died and at least 10 others were injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

The police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active”. Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Centre, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened. “I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, They killed my sister,” he said. — AP