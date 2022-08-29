Six die after truck hits community barbecue in Hague

The Hague, August 28
The toll from an accident where a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six on Sunday. The police said seven more persons were in the hospital, including one in a critical condition. Three men and three women were killed, ranging in the age from 28 to 75, the police said.
Cops said the truck driver, a 46-year-old Spanish man, is suspected of causing the accident that happened early Saturday evening in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland. His identity was not revealed in line with Dutch privacy laws. — AP
