 Six generals in race, Pak's next army chief to be appointed by Nov 25 : The Tribune India

Six generals in race, Pak's next army chief to be appointed by Nov 25

General Bajwa retires on November 29

Six generals in race, Pak's next army chief to be appointed by Nov 25

General Qamar Javed Bajwa. File photo



PTI

Islamabad, November 21

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the process of appointment of the next army chief has started and would be completed by November 25, with five or six top generals in the race to succeed incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The process for appointment of the highest posts of army has started from today. By the grace of God, it will be completed soon, by fulfilling all constitutional requirements,” Asif tweeted.

Under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952, the ministry of defence (MoD) should issue the ‘discharge summary’ of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to pave the way for the appointment of his successor.

General Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

Separately, in an informal talk with reporters in Islamabad, the defence minister said that a formal recommendation having the names of five or six top three-star generals would be sent by the defence ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The minister also said that there was no deadlock over the appointment of the army chief. “There is no deadlock. Once the summary is received, then a discussion will be held,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

4
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

5
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

6
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

7
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

8
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Nation

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested

2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested

In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Sippy murder case: Kalyani Singh alleges torture by CBI during interrogation

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, dist sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team