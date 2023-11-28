Six on trial over French beheading

Paris, November 27

Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France’s cherished rights of expression and secularism.

Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on October 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old radicalised Chechen man. — AP

