Sixth letter bomb detected in Spain, US embassy latest target

Madrid, December 1
Bomb disposal experts defused a letter bomb at the US Embassy in Madrid on Thursday, the sixth such device sent to high-profile targets in a wave that prompted Spain to step up security and vow not to be deterred from supporting Ukraine.
The campaign began with a package sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24, spurring Madrid to tighten security around public buildings. Since Wednesday, similar devices have also been sent to the defence ministry, an air force base, a weapons manufacturer and the Ukrainian embassy - where a security officer was slightly injured.
Defence minister Margarita Robles, who was visiting the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Thursday and met her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, said the letter bombs would not deter Spain from supporting Ukraine's “just cause”.
“What must be very clear is that none of these deliveries or any other violent action will change the clear and firm commitment of Spain, NATO countries and the European Union to support Ukraine,” she said.
The latest package was intercepted at the US embassy by security officials and was later detonated in a controlled explosion by Spanish police.
On Wednesday, a package addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain detonated at the embassy. — Reuters
UN seeks record humanitarian aid
- The United Nations on Thursday asked member states for a record $51.5 billion in aid funding, as disasters and ongoing Ukraine war drove up humanitarian needs
- UN’s humanitarian office said the funds would help 339 million people in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared with the same time last year
- Droughts in Horn of Africa, floods in Pakistan and conflict in Ukraine have pushed number of displaced people above 100 million worldwide, it said
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
‘Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab polic...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...