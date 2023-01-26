Sri Lankan President calls all-party meet on Tamil issue

Colombo, January 25
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to continue his efforts on achieving a consensus on the Tamil issue and strengthen national harmony.
Wickremesinghe in mid-December kicked off a process of dialogue with the main Tamil party - Tamil National Alliance (TNA) - as part of his declared resolve to secure an agreement on the broad contours of a settlement by Sri Lanka’s Independence Day on February 4.
He has invited all parties for consultation with to achieve a resolution to Tamil demand for political autonomy.
The all-party meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Presidential Secretariat with the participation of all party leaders representing the Parliament, under the patronage of President Wickremesinghe, his office said.
The Speaker, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, as well as former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithripala Sirisena, Tamil National Alliance Leader R Sampanthan, National People’s Force Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and others have been invited. — PTI
Lanka thanks India for $2.9 bn package
- Debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Wednesday thanked India for issuing guarantees sought by the IMF to help Colombo unlock the USD 2.9 billion bailout package
- India’s Ministry of Finance recently issued a letter to the International Monetary Fund to confirm its support to Sri Lanka
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...