Sri Lanka to oppose proposed UNHRC resolution on economic 'crimes'

Colombo, October 5

Sri Lanka would oppose the proposed United Nations’ resolution for accountability that would also include responsibility for economic crimes, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Wednesday, emphasising that “external forces” should not guide it on how to manage the country’s economy.

A new draft resolution, which is to be put to vote on October 7 at the Human Rights Council (UNHRC), is to additionally call for accountability on the island nation’s ongoing economic crisis, the worst since its independence in 1948.

“We will not allow external forces to tell us how to manage our economy, we have taken our own measures for economic recovery,” Sabry told reporters through a video link from Geneva where he is attending the 51st session of the UNHRC.

The resolution’s initial draft read “to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability, and on the human rights impact of the economic crisis and corruption. — PTI

