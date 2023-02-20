SL to spend $132 mn for developing ports

Colombo: Sri Lankan Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has said the government will spend around 132 million US dollars on port development projects. IANS

In Pak, airfare discount for China-bound pupils

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will give a 27 per cent discount to students travelling to China to pursue academic degrees, a PIA official has said in a statement. IANS

Thunderstorms strike Sydney, 14K affected

Sydney: Severe thunderstorms rolled into the city of Sydney, bringing about damaging lightning and gusts that disrupted the daily life of around 14,000 local residents, Xinhua News Agency reported. IANS