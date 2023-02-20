SL to spend $132 mn for developing ports

Colombo: Sri Lankan Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has said the government will spend around 132 million US dollars on port development projects. IANS
In Pak, airfare discount for China-bound pupils
Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will give a 27 per cent discount to students travelling to China to pursue academic degrees, a PIA official has said in a statement. IANS
Thunderstorms strike Sydney, 14K affected
Sydney: Severe thunderstorms rolled into the city of Sydney, bringing about damaging lightning and gusts that disrupted the daily life of around 14,000 local residents, Xinhua News Agency reported. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet
Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins 7 trophies at BAFTA Awards
Irish black comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and rock biop...