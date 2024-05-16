Slovakia’s PM battles for life after assassination attempt

HANDLOVA, May 15
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination on Wednesday, the government office said. Slovak media said the shooter was a 71-year-old man but the motive was not immediately clear.
The incident shocked Slovakia, a small central European nation with little history of political violence. Slovakia's partners in the European Union and NATO condemned the shooting.
Biden condemns ‘horrific act of violence’, extends help
- President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the US Embassy was ready to assist the government there
- “I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak PM Robert Fico. We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia,” he said.
Fico, 59, was rushed to hospital in the central Slovak town of Handlova where he had been chairing a government meeting. He was then transported by helicopter to regional capital Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment, it said, adding that his condition was too serious for him to be taken to Bratislava. A Reuters witness heard three or four shots as Fico exited a building to shake hands with a crowd of people who had been waiting to greet him. Police then wrestled a man to the ground.
“An assassination (attempt) on PM Robert Fico was carried out today at the off-site meeting in Handlova,” the government office said. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk