 Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times

Shots fired outside House of Culture in Handlova after a Cabinet meeting; suspect detained

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference after the cabinets away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, Wednesday, May, 15, 2024. He was shot and injured after the meeting. AP/PTI



AP

Prague, May 15

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.

Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. A suspect has been detained, it said.

A message posted to Fico's Facebook account said that the leader

“has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

The shooting in Slovakia comes three weeks ahead of crucial European Parliament elections, in which populist and hard-right parties in the 27-nation bloc appear poised to make gains.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Slovakia's Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

Slovakia's major opposition parties, Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity, cancelled a planned protest against a controversial government plan to overhaul public broadcasting that they say would give the government full control of public radio and television.

“We absolutely and strongly condemn violence and today's shooting of Premier Robert Fico,” said Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka.

“At the same time we call on all politicians to refrain from any expressions and steps which could contribute to further increasing the tension.”

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier. “I'm shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party, won Slovakia's September 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

Critics worried Slovakia under Fico would abandon the country's pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.

Condemnations of political violence quickly came from leaders across Europe, although no motive for the attack was immediately apparent.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned what she described as a “vile attack.”         

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the incident “shocking,” adding “I wish the premier to get well soon. We cannot tolerate violence, there's no place for it in society.” The Czech Republic and Slovakia formed Czechoslovakia till 1992.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on the social media network X: “Shocking news from Slovakia. Robert, my thoughts are with you in this very difficult moment.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Facebook


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

2
India

Work on third aircraft carrier to start soon, more to follow, says Rajnath Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court upholds quashing of FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for speech on Kabir, Ravidas

4
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

5
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

6
Punjab

Punjab: Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

7
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

8
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

9
India

Accused in Mumbai hoarding crash named in 23 criminal cases; was arrested on rape charges

10
Himachal

One killed, few injured in accident near Atal Tunnel

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

The 70-year-old was grilled by the federal agency for more t...

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times

Shots fired outside House of Culture in Handlova after a Cab...

SC slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical

Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand for ‘lackadaisical’ approach in controlling forest fires, calls chief secretary

Terming it a 'very sorry state of affairs', the apex court s...

Indian-origin man in Singapore stole intimate images of women known to him; sent them fake links to get their account access

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Brain-dead Army man gives new lease of live to 3 people through organ donation

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Delhi CM Kejriwal aide’s ‘misbehaviour’ with Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal lands AAP in trouble; BJP makes the most of it

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

PSEB Engineers Association asks state electricity regulatory commission to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala