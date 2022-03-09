Small Ukrainian boy cries as he walks to Poland border; video surfaces

Chandigarh, March 9
A heartbreaking video of a small Ukrainian boy crying while walking to Poland border amid war with Russia is being widely shared on the social media.
The video is said to be shot in Poland's Medyka.
The video showed the boy crying loudly and dragging his belongings in a bag. While the child is seen alone in the video, as per reports, he was walking behind his mother.
A Ukrainian boy is seen crying as he walks behind his mother at the border crossing to Medyka, Poland pic.twitter.com/33R79k9HQ7— TRT World (@trtworld) March 8, 2022
