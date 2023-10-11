 Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Personal belongings including a child's pram are seen on the road next to a car days after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, on Tuesday. Reuters



AP

Kfar Aza, October 11

On the road approaching this rural village, the bodies of militants lie scattered between the shells of burned-out cars. Walls and doors of what used to be neatly kept stucco homes are blasted wide open. As bags holding the bodies of slain residents await identification, the smell of death hangs thick in the hot afternoon air.

This is the scene confronting Israel's military as it battles to beat back a sweeping assault launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms and how the terrorists killed,” Maj Gen Itay Veruz, a 39-year veteran of the Israeli army who led forces that reclaimed the village from militants, said on Tuesday as he stood amid the wreckage.

“It's not a battlefield. It's a massacre.”   

The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of the village on Tuesday, a day after retaking it from what they said was a group of about 70 Hamas fighters.

Kfar Aza, surrounded by farms and just a few minutes down a country road from the heavily fortified fence Israel erected around Gaza, is one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Palestinian fighters early on Saturday. Before the attack, the kibbutz, whose name means “Gaza village” in English, was a modestly prosperous place with a school, a synagogue and a population of more than 700.

Walking through what is left provides chilling evidence of its destruction.

On the town's perimeter, the gate that once protected residents had been blasted open. Inside the settlement, the doors of many homes had been blown from their hinges by militants using rocket-propelled grenades. Throughout the town, walls and torched cars are riddled with bullet holes, tracing a path of violence that continues inside to bedrooms with mattresses spattered in blood, safe rooms that could not withstand the attack, even bathrooms.

Inside one partially destroyed home a framed quotation from a popular television theme song hinted at what Kfar Aza meant to its residents: “I'll be there for you, because you're there for me, too,” it read. “In this house, we are friends.”                

Outside, unexploded hand grenades were scattered on the ground. A few minutes away, a Hamas flag lay crumpled in the dirt near a paraglider, used by militants to attack by air.

By the time journalists were escorted into the town on Tuesday, rescuers had already removed the bodies of most of the villagers killed in the attack. But reporters watched as crews carried several more bags containing bodies to a truck and then to a lot in front of Kfar Aza's synagogue, where workers attached name tags.

An AP reporter saw the bodies of about 20 militants, many of them badly bloated and disfigured. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers, in helmets and body armour, patrolled the town on Tuesday, as the sounds of explosions and gunfire echoed in the distance.

Veruz, retired from the military for eight years before he was recalled on Saturday, said the scene was unlike anything he had ever witnessed, even in a country where violent clashes with Hamas and other militant groups are frequent. A military spokesman, Maj Doron Spielman, agreed, comparing the toll in Kfar Aza and nearby villages he visited to scenes he witnessed as a New Yorker after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“I remember going through 9/11 and waking up the next day, the next week, and everything had changed,” he said. “It's the same thing again. But worse because we're such a small country.” 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; watch her video as she says 'I knew if I will come live, I will get sympathy'

2
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

4
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

5
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

6
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

7
Himachal

Israeli tourists in Himachal's 'Mini Israel' want to go back and serve their homeland in war

8
India

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31

9
India

Raghav Chadha moves Delhi High Court against eviction from govt house

10
India

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

Top News

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports the weekend death tol...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Manjeet Singh i one of the key accused in 30 kg heroin recen...

FCRA violations case: CBI searches at residence of NewsClick founder

FCRA violations case: CBI searches at residence of NewsClick founder

It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in viol...


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Guru Nanak Dev University Dean quits

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

Blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Punjab Govt books Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre for open debate with Opposition leaders

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Jalandhar resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi