Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches Norway

IANS

Ottawa: Smoke from the raging wildfires in Canada, which has already blanketed parts of the US and placed around 75 million people under alerts due to hazardous air, has reached as far as Norway, according to scientists. Plumes of smoke have stretched from Canada across Greenland, Iceland and made their way to Norway, CNN quoted the scientists at Climate and Environmental Research Institute in Norway as saying. ians

2 passenger planes collide at Tokyo airport

Tokyo: Two passenger jets appeared to have collided near a taxiway in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japan’s Transport Ministry. At around 11 am, a Thai Airways flight departing for Bangkok and an aircraft with EVA Air came into contact on Runway A of Haneda Airport. ians

‘Breaking Bad’ star Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Los Angeles: Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for playing laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on ‘Breaking Bad’, has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 52. His family confirmed that the actor died on June 1 in his sleep at his home in Michigan. Mike’s sister Diane told TMZ that his death “was very sudden, as he didn’t have a history of heart issues”.