Snow storm in US, millions without power

Los Angeles: Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West in the nation’s latest winter storm, while thousands of people in Michigan suffered in freezing temperatures through extended power outages wrought by one of the worst ice storms in decades. The storms have blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses from coast to coast, closed major roads, caused pileups and snarled air travel. AP

Protests mark 1986 uprising in Philippines

Manila: Pro-democracy protesters in the Philippines marked the anniversary on Saturday of the 1986 army-backed “people power” revolt with the son of the dictator, who was ousted in that uprising, now leading the country. About 1,400 demonstrators, some waving Philippine flags and holding placards that read “Never forget,” gathered at a democracy shrine along the main EDSA highway in metropolitan Manila. AP

1st Arab-American senator dies at 92

Sioux Falls: James Abourezk, a South Dakota Democrat who grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, became the first Arab American US senator and was known for advocating for populist causes, died on Friday. He was 92. Abourezk died on his birthday after entering hospice care earlier this week, as per reports. While in hospice, James Abourezk was surrounded by his wife Sanaa Abourezk and other family members. PTI

Filipinos during a protest marking the 37th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution in Manila. Reuters