Snowstorm brings Munich airport to standstill

Berlin: All flights were grounded at Munich’s airport on Saturday after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, affecting travel across the region. After initially announcing a halt in air traffic until noon on Saturday, the airport later announced flights would be cancelled until 6 am on Sunday. AP

7 killed in Zambia landslides, 20 missing

Lusaka: Seven miners were killed and over 20 others were missing after heavy rains caused landslides that buried them inside tunnels they had been digging illegally at a copper mine in Zambia, the police said on Saturday. No bodies had yet been retrieved after the landslides late on Thursday night. The miners were digging for copper ore at the Seseli open-pit mine. AP

Alert amid fear of ‘leaning tower’ collapse

Milan: After remaining steady for almost 1,000 years, the Garisenda tower — also known as the ‘leaning tower’ — located in Bologna town of Italy is now facing the risk of collapsing because of excessive leaning. Officials have secured the area around one of the two 12th Century towers and the civil protection agency has maintained a yellow alert on the site. AP

