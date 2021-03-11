Soaring food, fuel ramp up social unrest risk for emerging markets: Report

Argentina, Tunisia, Pakistan and Philippines among the countries to watch in the next six months, say authors

Soaring food, fuel ramp up social unrest risk for emerging markets: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. File

London, May 11

Rising fuel and food prices look set to stoke an "inevitable" rise in civil unrest, with developing middle-income countries such as Brazil or Egypt particularly at risk, a report by a risk consultancy said.

Three quarters of nations expected to be at high-risk or extreme risk of civil unrest by the fourth quarter of 2022 were middle-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, Verisk Maplecroft said in an update to its political risk monitor.

"Unlike low-income countries, they were rich enough to offer social protection during the pandemic, but now struggle to maintain high social spending that is vital to the living standards of large sections of their populations," the report found.

Argentina, Tunisia, Pakistan and Philippines were also among the countries to watch in the next six months, the authors said, pointing to their high dependency on food and energy imports.

Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated a rise in food prices, which hit an all-time record in February and again in March. Energy prices also rose sharply.

"With no resolution of the conflict in sight, the global cost of living crisis will continue deep into 2023," the report said.

Lebanon, Senegal, Kenya and Bangladesh face similar pressures.

The report pointed to Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan as examples of middle income countries that have already suffered unrest this year. The former saw rising food and fuel prices contribute to escalating tensions, while an attempt to cut fuel subsidies sparked protests in Kazakhstan.

Civil unrest could hamper a potential economic recovery but also deter investors focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, it said.

"Some countries risk falling into a vicious cycle, whereby worsening governance and social indicators make them ESG investment pariahs, impeding the inflows needed to improve economic performance and address societal needs." The report found that more than 50% of the almost 200 countries covered by the index have experienced an increase in civil unrest since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; what happens next

2
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

3
Punjab

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

4
Comment

Depoliticising parties, enfeebling democracy

5
Punjab

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

6
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

7
Comment

Nuclear command & control

8
Punjab

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

9
Himachal

Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94; body to be brought from Delhi's AIIMS to Mandi

10
Nation

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

Don't Miss

View All
End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights
J & K Obituary

Pt Shivkumar Sharma: Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments
Chandigarh

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mother travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see video
Trending

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mom travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see adorable video

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

Top News

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...

Mustn't cross ‘Laxman Rekha’: Govt; speaking truth true patriotism: Opposition

SC order on sedition law: Mustn't cross Laxman Rekha, says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism

The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

CCTV captures moments before Punjab Intelligence headquarters was attacked

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali

Security agencies analysing it for leads

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...

Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

HCS (Judicial) Paper Leak 2017: Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Fresh heat-wave spell in Delhi from Friday

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years