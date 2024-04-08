 Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

North America won't see another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse for 21 years, prompting the weekend's worry and mad rush. Reuters/File



Mesquite (US), April 8

Eclipse spectators staked out their spots across three countries Sunday, fervently hoping for clear skies despite forecasts calling for clouds along most of the sun-vanishing route.

North America won't see another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse for 21 years, prompting the weekend's worry and mad rush.

Monday's extravaganza stretches from Mexico's Pacific beaches to Canada's rugged Atlantic shores, with 15 US states in between.

“I have arrived in the path of totality!” Ian Kluft announced Sunday afternoon after pulling into Mesquite from Portland, Oregon, a 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) drive.

A total eclipse happens when the moon lines up perfectly between Earth and the sun, blotting out the sunlight. That means a little over four minutes of daytime darkness east of Dallas in Mesquite, where locals like Jorge Martinez have the day off. The land surveyor plans to “witness history” from home with his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Nati.

“Hopefully, she'll remember. She's excited, too,” he said following breakfast at Dos Panchas Mexican Restaurant.

Inside the jammed restaurant, manager Adrian Martinez figured on staying open Monday.

“Wish it was going to be sunny like today,” he said. “But cloudiness? Hopefully, it still looks pretty good.” Near Ennis, Texas, to the south, the Range Vintage Trailer Resort was also packed, selling out of spots more than a year ago.

“I booked it instantly, then I told my wife, We're going to Texas,'” Gotham, England's Chris Lomas said from the trailer resort Sunday. Even if clouds obscure the covered-up sun, “it will still go dark. It's just about sharing the experience with other people,” he added.

In Cleveland, the eclipse persuaded women's Final Four fans Matt and Sheila Powell to stick around an extra day after Sunday's game. But they were debating whether to begin their drive home to Missouri Valley, Iowa, early Monday in search of clearer skies along the eclipse's path. “We're trying to be flexible,” Powell said.

Even the eclipse professionals were up in the air.

Eclipse mapmaker Michael Zeiler had a perfect record ahead of Monday, seeing 11 out of 11 total solar eclipses after successfully relocating three of those times at the last minute for better weather.

“We are the complete opposite of tornado chasers, always seeking clear skies,” Zeiler said in an email over the weekend. This time, though, he was staying put in Fredericksburg, Texas, with his family, 10 of them altogether, and holding onto “a considerable ray of hope.” Farther north, in Buffalo, New York, Jeff Sherman flew in from Somerville, Massachusetts, to catch his second total solar eclipse. After seeing the U.S. coast-to-coast eclipse in 2017, “now I have to see any one that's nearby, he said.

Kluft also enjoyed clear skies for the 2017 eclipse, in Oregon, and rolled into Mesquite wearing the T-shirt from that big event. As for Monday's cloudy forecast across Texas, “at least I'll be around people who are like-minded.”

Dicey weather was also predicted almost all the way to Lake Erie, despite Sunday's gorgeous weather. The only places promised clear skies along Monday's narrow 115-mile-wide (185-kilometer-wide) corridor of totality were New England and Canada.

Like everywhere else, the weather was the hot topic at the Buffalo Naval and Military Park on Sunday. By mid-morning, volunteer Tom Villa already had greeted tourists from several states, as well as Canada and Brazil.

“They hope it's like this tomorrow, of course, but you know, the weather is the weather,” he said. AP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

2
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

3
Delhi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

4
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

5
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

6
World

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

7
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

9
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

10
Lifestyle

Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress: Narendra Modi

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

SAD leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Fire Safety Part - IV: Govt-managed market offices sans firefighting arrangements

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Snatchers on the prowl, target two

16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’