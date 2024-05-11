 Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported

Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says extreme geomagnetic storm conditions continued on Saturday

Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, are seen in the sky over Puget Sound in Edmonds, Washington, US, on May 10. Reuters



AP

Washington, May 11

A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight but has caused what appeared to be only minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said extreme geomagnetic storm conditions continued on Saturday, and there were preliminary reports of power grid irregularities, degradation of high-frequency communications and global positioning systems.

But the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that as of early Saturday morning, no FEMA region had reported any significant impact from the storms.

NOAA predicted that strong flares will continue through at least Sunday, and a spokeswoman said in an email that the agency's Space Weather Prediction Centre had prepared well for the storm.

On Saturday morning, SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service said on its website that service had been degraded and its team was investigating. CEO Elon Musk wrote on X overnight that its satellites were “under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far".

Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues of the Northern Lights were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, London, Prague, Barcelona and elsewhere.

In the US, Friday night's solar storm pushed the lights much further south than normal. People in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and other Midwestern states were able to capture photos of colours along the horizon.

NOAA said the solar storm would persist throughout the weekend, offering another chance for many to catch the Northern Lights on Saturday night.

The agency issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached the earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated.

NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit, as well as FEMA, to take precautions.

“For most people here on planet Earth, they won't have to do anything,” said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre.

“That's really the gift from space weather: the aurora,” Steenburgh said. He and his colleagues said the best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.

Snap a picture of the sky and “there might be actually a nice little treat there for you,” said Mike Bettwy, operations chief for the prediction centre. 

         

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar dies at 79

2
Punjab

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

3
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

4
Punjab

Midnight drama, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu served Rs 1.83-cr notice to clear house dues

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls

6
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

7
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

8
Features

Women in rich countries are having fewer kids, or none at all. What's going on

9
India

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

10
India

BJP leader who flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in molestation and rape case

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

PM Modi will continue to lead, asserts Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘75 years age rule in BJP’ remark

Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark

There is nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any su...

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow as part of election campaign after release from jail

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

Says is fighting against dictatorship with all his power and...

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

Highly placed sources in the government have confirmed that ...

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

Eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar dies at 79

He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...

70.42 lakh pharma opioids seized in Himachal Pradesh

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

7 held with 70.42 lakh intoxicant pills, 725 kg tramadol pow...


Cities

View All

Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Amritsar: Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

Star campaigners spruce up election campaigning as hi-profile nominations begin in Amritsar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls upon voters to vote in favour of Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Panth, Punjab priority for Virsa Singh Valtoha: Bikram Singh Majithia

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills

Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

Traffic norms ‘flouted’ during BJP roadshow in Chandigarh

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow as part of election campaign after release from jail

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday

Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

Russian national arrested with LSD, 'charas' in Gurugram

Rinku, Channi, Balwinder, Kaypee file papers

Rinku, Channi, Balwinder, Kaypee file papers

Yamini, Chabbewal among 5 file papers from Hoshiarpur

3 nabbed for snatching

Flip-flop by police in Gadaipur murder case

Phagwara SHO Sadar Bhullar awarded

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Midnight drama, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu served Rs 1.83-cr notice to clear house dues

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal