Solomon Islands elects pro-China Jeremiah Manele as PM

Melbourne, May 2

Solomon Islands lawmakers selected Jeremiah Manele as their new prime minister on Thursday, elevating the former foreign minister who has pledged to continue the Pacific Island nation's international policy that drew it closer to China.

Manele won 31 votes to Opposition leader Matthew Wales' 18 votes in the 50-seat parliament, Governor General Sir David Vunagi announced outside parliament house.

The election was closely watched by China, the US and neighbouring Australia because of the potential impact on regional security, after Sogavare struck a controversial security pact with China in 2022. China’s embassy said in a Facebook post it looked forward to “working with you to develop China-Solomon Islands ties and deliver more benefits to our peoples". — AP

