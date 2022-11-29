Somali forces storm hotel, free 60 hostages

Mogadishu: Somali forces on Monday stormed a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, where Islamic extremists had been holed up for more than 18 hours after killing eight civilians and trapping dozens in the building, officials said. A member of the security forces was killed. AP

Polio back in Indonesia, vax drive begins

Pidie: Children in school uniforms and toddlers with their parents lined up on Monday for polio vaccinations in the Sigli town square, Indonesia, after four children were found infected with the disease that was declared ‘eradicated’ less than a decade ago. AP

Stir over Indian-origin man’s killing in NZ

Wellington: Protests were held across New Zealand on Monday as police made a third arrest in the fatal stabbing of Indian-origin dairy worker Janak Patel. Protests began as people turned up in front of PM office. IANS

World’s largest active volcano starts to erupt

Honolulu: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defence officials to warn residents on Monday. AP