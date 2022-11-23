Songwriter Pablo Milanes dies at 79

Havana: Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the “Nueva Trova” musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79. He was born on February 24, 1943, in Bayamo, Granma province, Cuba. After Castro’s guerrillas overthrew the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in 1959, Milanes’ reputation grew as one of the pioneers of a musical movement known as Nueva Trova, closely associated with the growing leftist tide in Latin America. Reuters
Indian biologist gets UN’s highest honour
New Delhi: Purnima Devi Barman, conservation biologist known for initiating all-female grassroots conservation movement from Assam for saving the greater adjutant, one of the world’s rarest storks, is among the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) 2022 Champions of the Earth award announced on Tuesday. IANS
Australia Post to receive int’l sea mail
Canberra: Australia Post has announced that it will restart receiving inbound international sea mail after more than seven weeks of suspension. The national postal service provider suspended this mail service from October 1, due to a high volume of prohibited items entering the country by sea mail. IANS
India, Fiji in talks to set up language lab
Suva: In a bid to promote Hindi, officials from India and Fiji are in talks to set up a modern language laboratory in the South Pacific nation, Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan said. Hindi is one of the three official languages spoken in the country, the other two being Fijian and English. The move comes ahead of the 12th World Hindi Conference from February 15-17, 2023, which will be hosted by Fiji. IANS
