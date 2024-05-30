South Africans start voting in crucial election for ANC

South Africans started voting on Wednesday in an election that could mark a big political shift if the governing African National Congress (ANC) party loses its majority.
If the ANC gets less than 50% of the national vote it will have to seek one or more coalition partners to govern the country, the first such alliance in the 30 years.
Voters are electing nine provincial legislatures and a new national parliament, which will then choose the country's next president. Reuters
