South Asian women unite against Leicester clashes

London, September 25

A group of women leaders of South Asian heritage based in Leicester has come together to fight back against what they termed “senseless violence” on their city’s streets between men from Hindu and Muslim communities in the wake of an India-Pakistan cricket match.

In a joint appeal, the community leaders and local politicians from the eastern England region described Leicester as a great place to live and work and called for solutions to the “hate-filled violence”. According to media reports, they gathered outside the Town Hall in Leicester, where Indian-origin councillor Rita Patel read out a joint statement.

“As your grandmothers, mothers, sisters, aunts, daughters and friends, we have come together in collective solidarity to say no to the senseless violence that has plagued our great city in recent weeks and left many people injured,” it said, adding that as a result, whole neighbourhoods and families, particularly women, children and elders are now living in fear. “It is now time for solutions. We therefore, ask the women of Leicester to join us in taking action and bringing out communities together once again. As strong proud Asian women, we know that when Leicester is united, it can never be defeated. Leicester, united as one,” it said. Their plea came as Leicestershire police announced that “proactive and high-visibility patrols” will continue on the streets of Leicester into next week, when Navratri festivities are set to begin.

The police have charged a total of eight persons related to the incidents of violence over the course of this month, including for possession of offensive weapons and making threats to kill.

“What happened in east Leicester last weekend is not what we want on our streets – and we won’t tolerate it. The tensions being felt by the communities are very real and are multi-faceted in their origins, but one thing is clear and that is that violence is not the answer,” said Leicestershire police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon. — PTI

Oppose senseless violence We as Asian women from Leicester call upon the people of this city to rally together and oppose the senseless violence that has torn apart our community over the last week. We condemn those perpetrating hate and violence in our city - you will not succeed in dividing us. — Rita Patel, Indian-origin councillor

#Cricket #England #Pakistan