South Carolina passes six-week abortion ban

Richmond (US), May 18

South Carolina's Republican-controlled state House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a "fetal heartbeat" Bill to ban abortions about six weeks into pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant, moving it to the state Senate where its fate is less certain.

The measure, which passed mostly along party lines with a vote of 82 to 33, is a heavily amended version of a ban that the state Senate passed in February. It failed then because House Republicans wanted to instead push through a near-total abortion ban. —Reuters