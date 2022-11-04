South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions

Seoul, November 4
South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday.
The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea's military said in a statement.
South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.
A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar maneuvers last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.
The manoeuvers came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The launches prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
Morbi municipality's chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed
The British-era suspension bridge, built on the Machchhu in ...
AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...