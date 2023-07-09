South Koreans protest Japan's plans to release Fukushima water

Seoul, July 8
Hundreds of people marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday demanding Japan to scrap its plans to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
The protests came a day after South Korea formally endorsed the safety of the Japanese plans, saying the contamination levels of water would be within acceptable standards and wouldn't affect South Korean seas. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
City had earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 m...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record