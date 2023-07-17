South Korea's death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40 as workers search for survivors

Seoul, July 17
Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year.
At least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country.
The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea's central and southern regions.
In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, got trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening.
The government has deployed nearly 900 rescue workers to the tunnel who have so far pulled up 13 bodies and rescued nine people who were treated for injuries. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were in the submerged cars.
As of Monday afternoon, rescue workers had pumped out most of the water from the tunnel and were searching the site on foot, a day after they used rubber boats to move and transport bodies on stretchers.
Hundreds of emergency workers, soldiers and police were also looking for any survivors in the southeastern town of Yecheon, where at least nine people were dead and eight others listed as missing after landslides destroyed homes and buckled roads, the county office said.
Photos from the scene showed fire and police officers using search dogs while wading through knee-high mud and debris from destroyed homes.
Nearly 200 homes and around 150 roads were damaged or destroyed across the country, while 28,607 people were without electricity over the past several days, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.
The Korea Meteorological Administration maintained heavy rain warnings across large swaths of the country.
Torrential rains were dumping up to 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) per hour in some southern areas. The office said the central and southern regions could still get as much as 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of additional rain through Tuesday.
Returning from a trip to Europe and Ukraine, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held an emergency government meeting.
He called for officials to designate the areas hit hardest as special disaster zones to help funnel more financial and logistical assistance into relief efforts. Yoon later visited Yecheon where he was briefed on the search and rescue efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds
Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...
Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet
The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...
Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi
The company did not have the license to manufacture these dr...