 South Korea's population mobility plunges to 50-year low : The Tribune India

  • World
  • South Korea's population mobility plunges to 50-year low

South Korea's population mobility plunges to 50-year low

South Korea's population mobility plunges to 50-year low

Photo for representation only.



IANS

Seoul, October 25

The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country sank to a 50-year low in September on population aging and the sagging real estate market, the statistics agency said on Wednesday

Around 450,000 people changed their residences last month, down 1.6 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It marked the lowest monthly tally for any September since 1973 when the figure came to 378,000. The government began compiling the related data since January 1970, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The population mobility rate -- the percentage of those relocating per 100 people -- came to 10.7 per cent last month, down 0.2 percentage point from the previous year, the data showed.

The decline came as the number of people in their 20s who changed their residences logged an on-year fall last month.

People in their 20s and 30s tend to frequently change their residences due to housing expenses and work. But the number of such young adults has fallen amid low birthrates, while that of senior citizens rose due to rapid population aging.

The decline also came as housing transactions remained in the doldrums over rising interest rates and an economic slowdown.

Seoul chalked up a net outflow of 1,370 people last month on high home prices, and Gyeonggi province, which surrounds the capital, and the western port city of Incheon posted net inflows of 1,238 and 2,917, respectively, the data showed.

The second-largest city of Busan, 320 km southeast of Seoul, saw a net outflow of 961 people, and North Gyeongsang Province experienced a net outflow of 661 residents, the data showed.

During the third quarter of 2023, the number of people who changed their residences climbed 2.4 per cent on-year to come to 1.47 million, marking the first quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The mobility rate rose 0.3 percentage point to 11.4 per cent in the third quarter, the data showed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters