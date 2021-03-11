SpaceX Dragon Endurance Crew-3 returns after 6-months

On board SpaceX Dragon Endurance, three NASA astronauts and one from the European Space Agency landed safely on Earth from the International Space Station on Friday

The Crew-3 mission took off on November 10. IANS

177 days in orbit

in orbit 75,060,792 miles travelled

53 Starlink satellites launched

Barely five hours after splashdown, Elon Musk’s company launched a fresh batch of its own Internet satellites known as Starlinks from Cape Canaveral. There were 53 mini flat-panel satellites in this predawn load.

