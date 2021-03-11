SpaceX launches NASA's Crew-4 mission

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday. They are expected to return this fall.
The crew chose to name their flight “Freedom” to celebrate a fundamental human right. It was launched from Kennedy Space Center. Agencies
‘Freedom’ takes flight
SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off at 1.22 pm (IST) on Wednesday
On voyage:
- Kjell Lindgren
- Bob Hines
- Jessica Watkins
- Samantha Cristoforetti
