SpaceX launches NASA's Crew-4 mission

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday. They are expected to return this fall.

The crew chose to name their flight “Freedom” to celebrate a fundamental human right. It was launched from Kennedy Space Center. Agencies

‘Freedom’ takes flight

SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off at 1.22 pm (IST) on Wednesday

On voyage:

Kjell Lindgren

Bob Hines

Jessica Watkins

Samantha Cristoforetti

