SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

California: A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink Internet constellation into orbit on Friday after blasting off from California. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 pm and minutes later, the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. AP
French scientist leading N-fusion project dies
Paris: Bernard Bigot, a French scientist leading a vast international effort to demonstrate that nuclear fusion can be a viable source of energy, has died. He was 72. India is among the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project members. It is billed as the world's largest science project. AP
Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation
Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies
Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI
Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar