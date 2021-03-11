SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

California: A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink Internet constellation into orbit on Friday after blasting off from California. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 pm and minutes later, the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. AP

French scientist leading N-fusion project dies

Paris: Bernard Bigot, a French scientist leading a vast international effort to demonstrate that nuclear fusion can be a viable source of energy, has died. He was 72. India is among the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project members. It is billed as the world's largest science project. AP