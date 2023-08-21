Spain, Greece battle wildfire, thousands evacuated

Cruz De Tenerife: Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in their battle to tame a wildfire raging for the past five days on Spain’s Canary Islands. Over 12,000 people have been evacuated since Tuesday. In Greece, several villages had to be evacuated near the Turkey border amid the raging summer wildfire that has destroyed countless houses. Agencies

New find throws light on life of slaves in Rome

rome: Archaeologists have discovered a small bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii that was almost certainly used by slaves, throwing light on their lowly status in the ancient world, the culture ministry said on Sunday. The room was found at the Civita Giuliana villa, some 600 metres (2,000 ft) north of the walls of Pompeii, which was wiped out by a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. Reuters

