Spain probes museum with 1,000 stuffed animals

PTI

Madrid: Spain's Civil Guard on Sunday said it was investigating a businessman in the eastern Valencia region who owned a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals, including just over 400 from protected species and at least one specimen of a North African oryx, already extinct. The collection would fetch 29 million euros ($31.5 million) on the black market, a Civil Guard statement said. AP

Beckham’s son marries actor Nicola Peltz

London: Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a ceremony in Miami on Saturday. Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, announced engagement with the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actor on July 11, 2020.