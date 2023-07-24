Spain votes in poll that could swing to right

Madrid, July 23
Voters went to polls in Spain on Sunday in a general election that could make the country the latest EU member to swing to the political right.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a severe beating in local and regional elections in May. Sánchez has been premier since 2018.
Most opinion polls for Sunday’s voting have put the right-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.
Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the 40-year rule of Francisco Franco. — AP
