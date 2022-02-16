Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 15 missing

Madrid, February 15
A Spanish fishing boat sank on Tuesday off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, killing at least four persons, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were rescued and 15 others were missing.
Search operations were under way to locate other members of the 22-strong crew of the sunken vessel, Spanish Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said, adding authorities were following the incident “with concern.”
A Canadian helicopter had reached the area, which is about 450 kilometres off the island of Newfoundland, and a rescue vessel was on the way to the site, a spokeswoman of the Spanish rescue service said. — AP
