Spanish police arrest 84 fans for brawl before Betis-Osasuna game

Madrid, March 9
84 soccer hooligans were arrested for allegedly participating in a brawl before a game between Real Betis and Osasuna in October, the Spanish police said.
The brawl occurred before Betis’ 2-1 win over Osasuna on October 29 in Seville. Police said hooligans allegedly used wooden sticks and metal bars among other objects when they clashed near Benito Villamarín stadium.
They arrested 60 people in Pamplona, where Osasuna is based, another 23 in Seville, and one in Madrid on Friday.
