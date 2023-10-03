Zuckerberg shares selfie with swelling, bruises on his face; explains what happened

IANS

New Delhi, October 3

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has posted a selfie on Instagram, showing his face swollen and marked by multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose.

The Meta CEO explained how he was injured, saying it happened when sparring—a common training method in combat sports—got out of hand.

“Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar,” he said.

For quite some time, Zuckerberg has been involved in combat sports such as MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and Jiu-Jitsu. He has been seen more active after X-owner Elon Musk challenged him to a “cage fight”.

The talk of the fight initially started when Musk in June replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter (now X) competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied: “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

In August, Musk said that the cage fight with Zuckerberg would livestream at an epic location in Italy.

Musk posted on ‘X’: “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Recently, Zuckerberg was awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has five types of belts, starting with white, moving up to blue, purple, brown, and finally black.

