Zuckerberg shares selfie with swelling, bruises on his face; explains what happened

New Delhi, October 3
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has posted a selfie on Instagram, showing his face swollen and marked by multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose.
The Meta CEO explained how he was injured, saying it happened when sparring—a common training method in combat sports—got out of hand.
“Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar,” he said.
For quite some time, Zuckerberg has been involved in combat sports such as MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and Jiu-Jitsu. He has been seen more active after X-owner Elon Musk challenged him to a “cage fight”.
The talk of the fight initially started when Musk in June replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter (now X) competitor.
“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”
To this, a user replied: “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now.”
“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk replied.
Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.
In August, Musk said that the cage fight with Zuckerberg would livestream at an epic location in Italy.
Musk posted on ‘X’: “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”
Recently, Zuckerberg was awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has five types of belts, starting with white, moving up to blue, purple, brown, and finally black.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists
Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...
57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor
This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...
Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...
4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India
Tremors also felt in other parts of north India, including C...
Congress should clarify if rights can be given in proportion to 'abadi', says PM Modi; asks if it wants to decrease rights of Muslims
The prime minister said that for him, the poor are the bigge...