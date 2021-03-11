Special coin to mark Prince William's 40th birthday

London: The UK’s Royal Mint on Monday released the design of a commemorative 5 pound coin to celebrate the 40th birthday of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, on June 21. William will make royal history as the first time the second in line to the British throne appears alone on an official coin. PTI

Kurt Cobain’s guitar auctioned for $5 million

Los Angeles: Rock icon Kurt Cobain’s electric guitar, which he played in his band Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video, was auctioned for nearly $5 million. According to Variety, the Fender Mustang electric guitar was sold to the Jim Irsay Collection of Indianapolis at Julien’s Auctions on May 22. pti

Sexual assault: UK ex-MP jailed for 18 months

London: Former British MP Imran Ahmad Khan was sentenced to 18 months in jail after being convicted of sexually abusing a boy. Khan, who was a lawmaker from Johnson’s Conservative Party, resigned as MP last month. Reuters