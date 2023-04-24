Special cover for Sita Temple in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena unveiled a special commemorative cover for Sita Temple near the historic town of Nuwara Eliya on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for the meditation centre at Ramayana fame Ashoka Vatika site to boost tourism in the cash-strapped island nation. PTI

Tourism in Jamaica booms after pandemic

Kingston: The number of tourists flocking to Jamaica’s sun-drenched beaches soared nearly 100 per cent in the first three months of the year, causing long queues and hours-long waits for arriving passengers at the island’s main airport. AP

Kenya: 21 bodies dug up in cult investigation

Nairobi: Twenty-one bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in Kenya who was nabbed for telling his followers to fast to death. Four more persons died after they and others were discovered starving at a church in the area. AP