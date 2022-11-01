 Sri Lanka cabinet initiates process to divest loss-making SriLankan Airlines : The Tribune India

Sri Lanka cabinet initiates process to divest loss-making SriLankan Airlines

Lankan government in August announced that it was looking to sell a 49 per cent stake in the catering and ground-handling units of the national carrier in order to restructure it

Sri Lanka cabinet initiates process to divest loss-making SriLankan Airlines

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Colombo, November 1

The Sri Lankan government has formally decided to initiate the process of divesting the ownership of the loss-making national carrier, SriLankan Airlines, to select investors, a cabinet note released on Tuesday said.

During a cabinet meeting on Monday the decision to restructure the airline’s management was taken. A considerable number of shares would be handed over to select investors through a transparent procurement process, the note said.

The State-Owned Enterprises Restructuring Unit has been given the task to study the methodology for the handover and make recommendations to the cabinet for the same, the note added.

The Lankan government in August announced that it was looking to sell a 49 per cent stake in the catering and ground-handling units of the national carrier in order to restructure it.

The government is now looking to hand over the management of the airline in addition to selling its shares, Aviation minister Nirmal Siripala de Silva said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, also the finance minister, had stressed the need to restructure loss-making state enterprises.

“I propose that the loss making SriLankan Airlines be privatised,” Wickremesinghe said in an address to the nation in May.

In the 20/21 year alone its loss was Rs 45 billion. By March 31, 2021, its total losses were Rs 372 billion.

Even if the government privatised the airline the country will have to bear the loss, he said.

“You should note that this loss has to be borne by the poorest of the poor who have not set foot in an aircraft,” the president said in May.

Formed as Air Lanka in 1979, the management control of the airline was sold to the Emirates in 1998.

The national carrier has accumulated a loss of Rs 372 billion since 2009 when the island nation’s government acquired back the management control from the Emirates.

#Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters of Lakhbir Landa's group nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Lifestyle

Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara to hit OTT space

5
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

6
Punjab

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

7
Nation

Steel Man of India Jamshed Irani passes away at 86

8
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

9
Haryana

Karnal: Paddy scamsters use scooter, car numbers

10
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs write identical letters to Health Minister, push for indicted official’s transfer

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi meets victims at hospital after inspecting mishap site

Officials briefed PM about rescue operations at site where 1...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters of Lakhbir Landa's group nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Sixth gangster is absconding

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters of Lakhbir Landa's group nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Jalandhar: Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, Nawanshahar DC tells namberdars

Sacrilege bid: Unhappy Phagwara residents protest

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada