Sri Lanka continues free tourist visas for India, six other countries amidst controversy

Colombo, May 7
Visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will continue to receive tourist visas free of charge, the Sri Lankan government has said.
This decision comes amidst a controversy surrounding increased fees for on-arrival visas, which were being handled by a foreign company.
A statement issued by the office of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said, “It was decided today to maintain the existing USD 50 fee for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting the country and the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries — India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.”
The government’s decision to retain the existing visa fees and free visa service follows days of stiff criticism directed at the new on-arrival visa system, which was being handled by a foreign company at the Bandaranaike International Airport here.
Under the proposed system, the cost per person for a visa was set to exceed USD 100 due to additional service and convenience fees brought about by the outsourcing visa issuance company.
