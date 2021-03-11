Sri Lanka’ envoy meets Doval, pitches for international support

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval on Thursday to request India to garner international support to help his country recover from economic crisis.

During their discussion, a comprehensive review of the status of the bilateral relationship was carried out and priority areas for future cooperation were deliberated on.

The discussion particularly focused on the present economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the High Commissioner thanked the NSA for the support extended by the Indian Government to Sri Lanka to manage the situation, stated a Lanka High Commission statement.